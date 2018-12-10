Daily List: The 5 Best Christmas Songs, Ranked
https://www.rd.com/culture/best-christmas-songs/

Dutchman’s Stroopwafels
916-505-4549
https://www.DutchmansStroopwafels.com

Imperfect Produce created a code just for Good Day Sacramento viewers (code is: GOODDAYSAC) that offers 50% off of their first box purchase.
Purchase here https://www.imperfectproduce.com/

huhoundthreads@gmail.com
FB & Instagram @huhoundthreads

Today is the last day!
Donate holiday stockings, gifts for foster youth
http://www.YourLocalUnitedWay.org

Angels for Hearts:
http://www.AngelsForHearts.org phone (916)482-6207

http://www.dawnscorner.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shopdawnscorner/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/shopdawnscorner/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/dawnscorner
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/dawnscornertv

The Jungle Bird
2516 J Street, Sacramento

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.