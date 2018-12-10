NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) – A man was attacked in Nevada County over the weekend and now investigators are trying to find out exactly what — or who — attacked the man.

Fire department dispatchers received a call around 5:30 p.m. Sunday reporting that the man, a senior, had been severely injured near You Bet Road and Greenhaven Lane.

Authorities say it is still uncertain what caused the injuries, but experts with the Department of Fish and Wildlife say the injuries are consistent with a wild animal such as a mountain lion.

Deputies are also looking into the possibility that the attacker was human.