Expect Traffic Delays During Sacramento Levee Construction Starting Dec. 10A series of levee improvements will cause some road and lane closures on Garden Highway next week.

Doctors: Fatal Brain-Eating Amoeba May Have Come From Woman's Neti PotA Seattle woman rinsed her sinuses with tap water. A year later, she died of a brain-eating amoeba.

Man Coughs Up Blood Clot In The Shape Of His LungA California man with a history of heart problems had a coughing fit so extreme, doctors say, that the coughed up a red object that looked like a plant; it was a blood clot in the shape of his entire right bronchial tree.

Social Media Is A Minefield For CelebsKevin Hart learned the hard way that the past can come back to haunt you.

Sunday's Show Info (12/09/18)

Elementary School Principal Placed On Leave After Banning All Things Christmas From ClassroomsAn elementary school principal in Omaha, Nebraska is on administrative leave after asking teachers to not celebrate Christmas in classrooms.

The 4: Season 1 'Arrow' VillainsOne of the most exciting moments in any Arrow episode is when Oliver Queen gets dressed up as Green Arrow and begins his “speech” to the bad guy: “Malcolm Merlyn, you have failed this city!” The first season of Arrow had a lot of great villains and, now that the next season is almost here, I picked my top 4 villains from season 1!

Illinois Capitol Ringing In The Holidays With Satanic StatueThe Illinois State Capitol is decking the halls with holly, a menorah, and a Satanic statue.

Sergeant Who Died In Southern California Bar Shooting Killed By Friendly FireThe Ventura County Sheriff’s sergeant killed during the mass shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill last month in Thousand Oaks was struck and killed by friendly fire during a shootout with the gunman, authorities say.

Sacramento County Asking State Legislature To Help Fund Trial For Suspected East Area Rapist Joseph DeAngeloAs the case against the suspected East Area Rapist moves forward, the cost of prosecuting him is turning out to be more than Sacramento County bargained for — approximately $20 million.