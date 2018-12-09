Savory Cafe
722 Main St.
Woodland
530.668.4009
Jingle Bell Run
Crocker Park
211 O Street, Sacramento, CA 95816
Sunday, December 9th (7:30-10:30am)
https://www.sacramento365.com/event/jingle-bell-run-2/
5th Annual Karts, Kids and Cars
K1 Speed (Sacramento)
3130 Bradshaw Road, Sacramento, California 95827
Sunday, December 9th (8am-12pm)
Cost: One new unwrapped toy
http://www.dreamsanddrivers.com
https://www.facebook.com/DreamsAndDrivers/
https://www.facebook.com/events/875329299297697/
B Street Theatre
2700 Capitol Ave, Sacramento, CA
bstreettheatre.org
Sac Gamers Expo
Scottish Rite Center
6151 H St, Sacramento, CA
Sunday, December 9th (10am – 5pm)
Admission at the door is $10
https://www.facebook.com/sacgamersexpo/
https://www.facebook.com/pg/sacgamersexpo/about/?ref=page_internal
jillianbdesigns.com
togetherwehealcommunity.com
http://www.facebook.com/togetherwehealcommunity
AYE TEE Live @ Holy Diver
1/27/19, Doors open at 6:15
Holy Diver – TICKETS $12
https://www.instagram.com/itsayetee/
Professional and Amateur Armwrestling Tournament
Saturday, December 15th
Weigh ins 11:00a.m-2:00p.m
Tournament begins at 3:00 p.m
Blondies- Davis, CA
20$ or more toy