Rancho Cordova PAL Holiday Run
https://rcpdpal.org/

36th Anniversary of the Santa Parade
Saturday, December 8th
Starts at 10am from 14th and N Streets alongside Capitol Park

Mike Smyth Memorial Holiday Party for Children Fighting Cancer
UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center
4500 X Street, Sacramento CA 95817
Saturday, 12/8/18, 11am – 4pm
http://www.sac2030.org

Loomis Basin Holiday Home Tour
Saturday December 8
9am – 4pm
Tickets: $30 in Advance/$35 Tour Day
Gourmet Buffet Lunch
11 am – 2:30 p.m.
Tickets: $15
H Clarke Powers School
3296 Humphrey Road
Loomis

Cookies and Cocoa with Santa
Today 11am – 2pm
Free
Greater Sacramento Urban League
3725 Marysville Blvd
Sacramento
http://www.gsul.org/

Flori-Culture: Orchid & Specialty Growing Supplies
7621 Fair Oaks Blvd. Units C & D
Carmichael, CA 95608
916-333-4885

Alaro Brewing Company
2004 Capitol Ave, Sacramento, CA 95811
alarobrewing.com

Ginger Elizabeth Chocolates
1801 L Street #60
Sacramento
916.706.1738
https://gingerelizabeth.com/pages/ginger-elizabeth-fudge-brownies

Dani Nicole Boutique
facebook.com/groups/DaniNicoleBoutique
https://daninicoleboutique.com/
https://www.instagram.com/daninicoleboutique/

Mobility Works
3127 Fite Circle
Sacramento
916.363.8310
https://www.mobilityworks.com/

Check donations should be made out to: #PGHS Paradise Prom and will be deposited at the Schools Federal Credit Union
8848 Calvine Rd. Unit 110
Sacramento, CA
Donations can mail them to above address or get them to Pleasant Grove High School, Attn: Jeff Platt 9531 Bond Road, Elk Grove, CA 95624

Bed Bath & Beyond
Elk Grove, Roseville, Folsom & Sacramento Locations
bedbathandbeyond.com

Wells Fargo Home For the Holidays Program
Sacramento Community Theater
Saturday December 8th (2:00pm-7:30pm)
TICKETS: SacramentoChoral.com
http://www.SacramentoChoral.com

Kitchen Curry Master
(818) 715 9059
kitchencurrymaster.com
http://www.kitchencurrymaster.com

Do It For Jesse
http://www.doitforjesse.com

