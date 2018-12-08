Man Coughs Up Blood Clot In The Shape Of His LungA California man with a history of heart problems had a coughing fit so extreme, doctors say, that the coughed up a red object that looked like a plant; it was a blood clot in the shape of his entire right bronchial tree.

Why Are Holiday Packages Delayed When You Paid For Two-Day Shipping?Amazon and other shipping merchants prepare for the busy season, but say in some cases you just can't avoid delays.

Record Number Of Chinook Salmon Returning To Mokelumne RiverA near record number of Chinook salmon are returning to the Mokelumne River for the second year in a row.

'If People Want To Go Kill Themselves They Can!' Vandal Destroys Notes of HopeThe notes were put up on the Foresthill bridge by a group that got permission from the county to help prevent suicide, but some people don't agree with the effort.

Sergeant Who Died In Southern California Bar Shooting Killed By Friendly FireThe Ventura County Sheriff’s sergeant killed during the mass shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill last month in Thousand Oaks was struck and killed by friendly fire during a shootout with the gunman, authorities say.

Suspected Sex Club Shut Down In Del Paso HeightsSacramento city councilman Allen Warren says he has been working closely with police and other activists to push the club out of the district.

Adorable Kittens That Protected Each Other Through The Camp Fire Are Up For AdoptionTwo kitten brothers that survived the deadly Camp Fire are now available for adoption at the FieldHaven Feline Center in Lincoln.

'Bring Home The Bacon': Academic Says Expressions Referencing Meat Will Become Less PopularPhrases such as "bring home the bacon" and "killing two birds with one stone" will go out of fashion to avoid offending animal lovers, an academic claims in a new article.

Delta Flight Headed To Sacramento Grounded After A Customer DisturbanceA flight headed to Sacramento from Atlanta made an unexpected stop in Oklahoma City Thursday because of a customer disturbance, the airline said.