SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A series of levee improvements will cause some road and lane closures on Garden Highway next week.

The project is a continuation of the Natomas basin improvements authorized back in 2014 to reduce the risk of flooding in the area.

The closures will take place in various areas Monday all the way through next summer.

Traffic Impacts Schedule for Winter 2018/2019 (according to the City of Sacramento)

Dec. 10, 2018 to March 2019:

The first phase of work includes the relocation of a waterline within the roadway from the intersection of the I-5 southbound ramp to the intersection of Natomas Park Drive.

Dec. 10 to late February:

Garden Highway under I-5 will experience temporary lane closures, one lane in each direction, within the segment and shifting traffic to make room for the construction.

Late February to late March:

For a period of time to last as long as three weeks, Garden Highway under I-5, between the northbound and southbound ramps will be closed to all through traffic to complete the waterline connection. While the road will experience full closure for a period of time each day, it is not currently planned for a 24-hour closure.