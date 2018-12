Delta Flight Headed To Sacramento Grounded After A Customer DisturbanceA flight headed to Sacramento from Atlanta made an unexpected stop in Oklahoma City Thursday because of a customer disturbance, the airline said.

Adorable Kittens That Protected Each Other Through The Camp Fire Are Up For AdoptionTwo kitten brothers that survived the deadly Camp Fire are now available for adoption at the FieldHaven Feline Center in Lincoln.

South Lake Tahoe Bans Vacation Rentals In Residential NeighborhoodsVoters just passed a law banning vacation home rentals in residential neighborhoods.

'If People Want To Go Kill Themselves They Can!' Vandal Destroys Notes of HopeThe notes were put up on the Foresthill bridge by a group that got permission from the county to help prevent suicide, but some people don't agree with the effort.

Students Out Thousands Of Dollars And Certification With Brightwood College ShutdownStudents at Brightwood College, a for-profit school, were shocked to learn this morning that their school is shutting down for good just two months before graduation.

Sergeant Who Died In Southern California Bar Shooting Killed By Friendly FireThe Ventura County Sheriff’s sergeant killed during the mass shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill last month in Thousand Oaks was struck and killed by friendly fire during a shootout with the gunman, authorities say.

Bill Aims To Provide Shelter For Every Homeless Person In CaliforniaSB 48, introduced Monday by San Francisco Senator Scott Weiner, plans to bring beds to every person living on the streets.

Romaine Lettuce E. Coli Outbreak Tied To Nine More Illnesses, FDA SaysNow, 52 people have been infected with E. coli in this outbreak, which was announced in October, according to the CDC.

Sacramento County Asking State Legislature To Help Fund Trial For Suspected East Area Rapist Joseph DeAngeloAs the case against the suspected East Area Rapist moves forward, the cost of prosecuting him is turning out to be more than Sacramento County bargained for — approximately $20 million.

To Develop Or Not Develop? Stockton City Council Considers Fate Of Empty LotThe Stockton city leaders are debating whether to keep an area north of town for agriculture purposes or making it into a prime spot for development.