Show us your Santa pictures! Email them in to GoodDay@KMAXtv.com
Daily List: 3 Popular Car Colors, And Their Risk of Accidents
https://www.rd.com/culture/car-color-accidents-risk/
Rancho Cordova Holiday Light Parade
Saturday, December 8, 5:30 PM, FREE admission
International Drive between Bridgeway Drive and Kilgore Road
http://ranchocordovaparade.com/
Home for the Holidays Exhibit and Scavenger Hunt
Now through January 3, 2019
Roseville Utility Exploration Center
1501 Pleasant Grove Blvd, Roseville, CA 95747
http://www.roseville.ca.us/explore
(916) 746-1550
Free admission
http://www.roseville.ca.us/explore
Gift Ideas for the Home:
http://www.bethebesthome.com
http://www.kathrynemerypr.com
http://www.keprinc.com
Hoppy’s Railyard Kitchen & Hopgarden
1022 2nd Street in Old Sacramento
http://www.hoppy.com
Egg Nog Taste Test
https://cloversonoma.com/
Sacramento SPCA Pup Crawl
Saturday
Start @ Truitt Dog Park
1818 Q Street, Sacramento
More Info: 916.383.7387
http://www.sspca.org
Drag Queens on Ice
December 11th
6 to 9 p.m.
Open to all ages
(All proceeds from the suggested $15 skate admission price will benefit CGNIE (Court of the Great Northwest Imperial Empire), NorCal AIDS Cycle and Front Street Animal Clinic.)
http://www.GoDowntownSac.com/icerink
12 Days of Midtown: Kulture Gift Shop – K Street
http://www.exploremidtown.org/12-days-of-midtown
Facebook http://www.facebook.com/exploremidtown/
@ExploreMidtown on Instagram and Twitter
HOT CHOCOLATE 4 CHARITY
43rd Street Near Folsom Blvd
Sacramento
December 1st: 6pm to 8:30pm
December 7th: 6pm to 8:30pm
December 8th: 6pm to 8:30pm
December 14th: 6pm to 8:30pm
December 15th: 6pm to 8:30pm
December 21st: 6pm to 8:30pm
December 22nd: 6pm to 8:30pm
http://hotchocolate4charity.com
https://www.facebook.com/hotochocolate4charity/
Richard Hallmarq Trunk Show
Getta Clue Store
405 K Street
Sacramento
Saturday
11am – 4pm
http://www.richardhallmarq.com
IG @richardhallmarq
http://www.gettacluestore.com
IG @gettacluestore