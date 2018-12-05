Menu
5 AM Club
Talent Bios
Show Info
Contact Us
Station Info
Contests & Promotions
Daily Photos
News
Editor's Picks
Station Info
Video
Latest
12 Days Of Midtown: Waterboy
Dina Kupfer is checking out some holiday favorites on Waterboy's menu!
Bottom of the Box Pt. 2
Cody gets a nice deer ornament from the bottom of the box!
Mendocino Farms Opens
Lori Wallace is checking out this SoCal favorite that's opening up its first location in Northern California!
Florin Grants Wishes Pt. 2
Cambi Brown is live as the kids get their surprises!
Make-A-Wish Building Inspection
Tina Macuha is getting a look at one young man's wish about to be made real!
SHOW INFO
Latest
Wednesday's Show Info (12/05/18)
Tuesday's Show Info (12/04/18)
Monday's Show Info (12/03/18)
Sunday's Show Info (12/02/18)
Saturday's Show Info (12/01/18)
SEGMENTS
BIOS
5AM CLUB
More
Contests & Promotions
Talent Bios
Station Info
Daily Photos
News
Contact Us
Editor's Picks
KMAX LIVE
On Air
Sandra Oh And Andy Samberg To Host 2019 Golden Globe Awards
December 5, 2018 at 9:36 pm
Filed Under:
Andy Samberg
,
Golden Globes
,
Sandra Oh
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Sandra Oh (L) and Andy Samberg walk onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)