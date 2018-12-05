SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — Devastating damage done by an earthquake was cleaned up rather quickly in Alaska, making those in California question the state of their own road repairs.

Last Friday, International Airport Road and Minnesota Road in Anchorage, Alaska were like jagged 3D jigsaw puzzles with cars stranded on detached islands due to a 7.0 earthquake.

The Alaska Department of Transportation, nonetheless, said, “We’re trying to do what we can to get the road open. But it will be safe enough to drive on and that’s what we’re looking for–a safe fix. Our contractors have to start up their hot plans and start up all their equipment that’s been put away for the winter.”

As soon as Tuesday, only four days after the quake, those roads were smooth and drivable, apart from a ripple of leftover mess from the giant temblor.

According to CalTrans, there are many reasons for the quick recovery, one being an ever-expanding knowledge of post-earthquake civil engineering, courtesy of locations on the ‘Ring of Fire’ like California and Japan.

