We want to see your office holiday decorations! Email picture to GoodDay@kmaxtv.com

Daily List: 3 Ideas For Your Office Gift Swap

http://mentalfloss.com/article/562273/8-creative-presents-your-office-gift-swap

The Toy Insider

https://www.thetoyinsider.com/

R. DOUGLAS CUSTOM CLOTHIER

1020 12th Street

Sacramento

(916) 438-9455

https://rdouglas.net/

IG: @rdouglascustom

Salon Vienna at Vienna Nursing & Rehab Center

830 S. Ham Lane in Lodi

Salon is designed uniquely for patients and residents

http://www.viennanursingrehab.com/index.html

Wreath Decorating Class

Dec 5 6-7:30 pm

rellesflorist.com

Pre-Kwanzaa Celebration

Saturday, Dec. 8

11am-2pm

John Still Middle School

2250 John Still Drive

Sacramento

Free, Register Online!!!

***please Bring (New or Gently Used) Childrens Books to Donate to the Boys in the Hood Book Club

http://www.sabsw.org

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pre-kwanzaa-celebration-tickets-53115250143

12 Days of Midtown

http://www.exploremidtown.org/12-days-of-midtown

Facebook http://www.facebook.com/exploremidtown/

@ExploreMidtown on Instagram and Twitter