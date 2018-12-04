(CBS) – When it comes to kids toys, experts say we need to get back to basics.

The American Academy of Pediatrics says parents should choose toys that encourage playing and pretending, like blocks and puzzles.

“This helps you with emotional regulation, it helps you with conflict resolution, this helps you with your imagination,” said AAP spokesperson Dr. Cori Cross.

Electronic toys aren’t geared to the interaction necessary for healthy development, according to the report.

“You want to think about fine motor skills, things that you do with your hands, like blocks and LEGOs,” Dr. Cross said. “And your gross motor, which is playing outside with a balls, or going on a tricycle.”

Experts say the interaction doesn’t have to stop with older kids.

You can have family game nights or bring puzzles on vacation to encourage spending time together.