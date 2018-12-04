SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento has really rolled out the red carpet for this star-studded event. It’s a little chilly, but there’s definitely excitement in the air. Fans are beginning to line up to get a look at the honorees.

It’s the 12th Annual California Hall of Fame with eight inductees including academy award-winning actor and director Robert Redford, Grammy award-winning musician and activist Joan Baez, and Fernando Valenzuela, beloved former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher.

The California Hall of Fame was established in 2006 to honor legendary people who embody the state’s innovative spirit and have made significant contributions to their fields

It’s not an easy decision as there are hundreds of candidates, but ultimately The Governor and First Lady of California make the final selections.

Don’t miss the historic night. The event starts at 7 p.m. and everyone can watch live on the California Museum website.