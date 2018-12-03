VACAVILLE (CBS13) — After a corporate investigation, the Starbucks employee accused of writing a racist name on an order has been found to have made an “honest mistake.”

The company said the Matthew Green, the Vice President of Starbucks in California area, called customer Johncarl Fastejo to discuss the outcome of the findings to the investigation.

RELATED: Veteran Claims Starbucks Barista Wrote Racist Name On Order

Fastejo stopped in the Vacaville Starbucks on Elmira Rd, Monday with his 12-year-old daughter, Milan, before dropping her off at school when the barista entered his name as “Chang” on his order of hot chocolate, banana bread, and a mocha frappuccino.

He said, “The word Chang is a slur describing an Asian man that’s a gangster.”

Starbucks concluded the incident was an honest mistake and the employee had no wrong intent. The employee will keep her job and be paid for her lost wages while on leave during the investigation.

ALSO: School District Knew About Basketball Coach’s Criminal Record Before Arrest For Underage Sex

Green spoke on the behalf of the employee and for Starbucks and expressed their apologies to Fastejo after the conclusion of the investigation.

Fastejo said he wants to say this was never planned and wants to take this as a learning experience. He will accept the apology and move on. He is not looking for any compensation from Starbucks.