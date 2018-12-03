SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A north Sacramento homeless shelter will remain open for another six to twelve months, according to Mayor Darrell Steinberg.

Steinberg’s office announced Monday that they and other city leaders have negotiated a lease extension to keep the City’s Triage Shelter on Railroad Drive open until mid-July, with the possibility of a further extension to a full year.

“I feel that we have proven a concept at Railroad Avenue. Now it’s time to bring it to scale and capacity so we can translate hundreds to thousands,” Steinberg said.

Last week officials voted to keep the shelter open until Dec. 31. The vote also increased the not-to-exceed amount to $295,000 and allows officials to provide portable restrooms and shower trailer rentals while services last.

The Mayor also announced that he asked the eight city council members to find sites in their districts that could shelter 100 homeless using the low-barrier approach adopted by the Triage Shelter.

“Now we have to build up capacity,” Steinberg said. “It’s not enough to pilot, it’s not enough to stand over modest successes.”

Steinberg said the “8×100” approach will be the fasted way to increase Sacramento’s shelter capacity and meet the needs of the unsheltered population.

Since it opened in December 2017, the Triage Shelter has housed 619 people, 156 of whom are currently living there.