CHICO (CBS13) — The Chico, Paradise, and Oroville Elementary School Districts partnered with the Butte County Office of Education to host a Teacher Supply Shopping Day for the ‘Second Day of the First Day of School’ after the Camp Fire.

Butte County schools will be resuming Monday, a little over three weeks after the devastating Camp Fire tore through the county, destroying the town of Paradise and claiming the lives of 88 people.

In an effort to restock classrooms and set up the returning students for success, the Teacher Supply Shopping Day allowed teachers to get much-needed supplies donated by the Butte Schools Strong community. Donations came in to support the community from around the state.

The event was held at Hooker Oak Elementary in Chico on Saturday. Teachers can ‘shop’ at Bird Street School in Oroville from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.