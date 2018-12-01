PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 22: Noah Fisher (R) and Dusty Cope (L) and look through the remains of their home that was destroyed by the Camp Fire on November 22, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 150,000 acres, killed at least 83 people and has destroyed over 18,000 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 85 percent containment and hundreds of people still remain missing. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

PARADISE, Calif. (AP) – The number of people listed as missing after Northern California’s catastrophic wildfire has been whittled to 49.

The figure announced Friday night by the Butte County Sheriff’s Office shows authorities have made significant progress in accounting for survivors of the deadliest wildfire in state history.

Two weeks ago, the number of people listed as unaccounted for was 1,300.

The Nov. 8 wildfire all but leveled the town of Paradise and ravaged neighboring communities. Thousands were forced to flee, and in the aftermath, many survivors scattered to other towns or cities and did not think to tell authorities or relatives that they were safe.

Anyone who can’t be reached by a friend or relative is put on the list and remains there until tracked down by authorities.

