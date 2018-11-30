PARADISE (AP) – A spokeswoman for the hospital that was damaged in the deadly wildfire in Northern California says the facility will reopen.

Jill Kinney told the Chico Enterprise-Record Friday that while there is still no timeline for reopening Adventist Health Feather River, the hospital is committed to providing services to the community.

Some 60 patients evacuated from the 100-bed hospital when the ferocious fire destroyed most of Paradise. The hospital, including the cancer center, the emergency department, the maternity ward, the outpatient surgery center and a clinic, is still standing. Several smaller buildings, including offices, were destroyed.

The hospital is the largest employer in Paradise, with over 1,000 employees. Kinney said some employees have been working out of nearby clinics, and those whose jobs were interrupted by the fire were offered full pay through early February.

