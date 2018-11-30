Hearing For Man Accused Of Stashing Daughter's Body In Sacramento Rental UnitA bail hearing was scheduled Thursday for a Nevada man facing a murder charge after police say he drove his 5-year-old daughter's emaciated corpse to California and stashed it in a storage unit in May.

Tiny Homes May Be Solution To Sacramento Homeless CrisisThousands of people are homeless in Sacramento and the number is growing. Now one local group says building tiny homes will help.

Woman With Leukemia And Pregnant With Twins Finds Perfect Bone Marrow Match After Story Goes Viral A pregnant woman, who made a desperate plea for a bone marrow donor, has finally found her perfect match just days after her story went viral.

Road Crumbling Off NB I-5 Near Downtown Sacramento; Long-Term Traffic Impact ExpectedA crumbling roadway has caused two lanes of northbound Interstate 5 in Sacramento to be closed Thursday morning.

Friday's Show Info (11/30/18)

Heavy Snowfall Prompts Snow Chain Controls, Prime Skiing ConditionsStrong winds and rain at Dutch Flat, made for wet snow at Nyack Thursday. There were also plows and chain controls along I-80.

Schools Get Parking Reprieve Under Sacramento Pilot PlanParking is at a premium in Midtown Sacramento with many struggling to find the perfect spot. That includes the staff at St. Francis of Assisi Elementary School.

Crumbling I-5 Roadway Causes Traffic Nightmare In The RainHeavy rains poured into the area causing a collapse of the drainage system under the road. Northbound I-5 south of Richards Blvd was slow and go Thursday.

A Lot Of Sierra Snow Means Slow Going And Chains For DriversMandatory chain control was in effect over the summit has traffic backed up to a crawl.

WATCH: Dog Cannot Control Her Excitement When Solider Comes HomeCasandra Cabrera was deployed in Djibouti, Africa serving with the Army for the last 11 months. With one day’s notice to her family, she returned home to Sacramento on Thanksgiving.