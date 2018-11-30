SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Potentially dangerous dog food has prompted several brands to recall their products.

The FDA says seven different pet food makers have recalled their products since the start of November.

Each one cited elevated Vitamin D level as the reason for the recall.

Too much Vitamin D can lead to potentially deadly health problems in dogs – with puppies and younger animals most at-risk.

A list of the recalled products is below:

Elm Pet Foods ANF Lamb and Rice Dry Dog Food Evolve, Sportsman’s Pride, and Triumph Dry Dog Food Natural Life Chicken and Potato Dry Dog Food Orlando Chicken and Chickpea dog food Nutrisca Chicken and Chickpea Dry Dog Food Natural Life Chicken & Potato Dry Dog Food

Head to the FDA’s website for a full breakdown of which batches have been recalled.