SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The man accused of killing Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy Mark Stasyuk appeared in court Friday afternoon.

Thirty-eight-year-old Anton Moore was booked into jail from his hospital bed in September.

Moore was injured during a shootout with authorities at a Rancho Cordova Pep Boys that left the 27-year-old deputy dead.

Aside from being charged with murder, Moore is also accused of shooting Deputy Julie Robertson, 28, who was hit in the arm.

Stasyuk was a four-year veteran of the department, and Robertson has been with the agency for about three years. Both were assigned to patrol in Rancho Cordova, which contracts with the sheriff’s office for law-enforcement services.

Moore is no stranger to the law. He pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of carrying a loaded firearm in 2016 and was sentenced to 15 days in jail and three years of probation, according to Sacramento County court records. He was prohibited from possessing a firearm for 10 years.