List Of Most Popular Baby Names For 2018 RevealedThe two most popular baby names are back on top for another year.

Their One Pound, Four Ounce Baby Survived In The NICU, Now They're Giving BackAs a way to give back to the hospital, Leni’s family along with Elk Grove High School students delivered dozens of hand-made blankets to other families with babies in the NICU.

Police Donate Toys, Gift Card To Paradise Family They Lost Everything And Recovered Their Stolen Car Just when the Vrbetas thought things couldn’t get any worse, good news was around the corner.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Prowler Caught Canvassing Elk Grove NeighborhoodThanks to cameras around one neighborhood, police say they were able to catch an alleged criminal from trying to break into homes.

Suspected Sex Club Shut Down In Del Paso HeightsSacramento city councilman Allen Warren says he has been working closely with police and other activists to push the club out of the district.

Some Butte County Evacuation Orders Could Be Lifted Next WeekResidents returning to their homes should be prepared to find bones or bone fragments as they sift through their properties.

Arden Fair Mall Holding Job Fair To Hire Seasonal Workers21 stores at Arden Fair Mall will hold a holiday job fair Friday and Saturday in an effort to hire more than 100 people.

Woman Dies After Getting Arm Stuck In Clothing Drop BoxA Pennsylvania woman has died after getting her arm caught in a clothing donation drop-off box.

Man Accused Of Using Kids To Steal Cart Full Of Items From Lodi StoreA man is accused of using his children to steal a shopping cart full of items from a Kohl's store in Lodi.