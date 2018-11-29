MODESTO (CBS13) — Thousands of people not only lost their homes in the Camp Fire. Many lost their livelihood. Now a Modesto company is giving hope to survivors.

The folks at Don’s Mobile Glass are looking for new hires and they’re giving priority to Camp Fire survivors. The company recognizes that although the deadly Camp Fire has been put out, its devastating effect lives on.

“We’re a family business and we want to support families,” said Stephen Mort, President and CEO of Don’s Mobile Glass Company.

Mort says the auto, residential and commercial glass company is looking to increase its workforce, creating about ten openings for a specific group of people.

“We think that’s an opportunity for the folks that are dislocated out of the Camp Fire and also it’s a great opportunity for us to find somebody that is experienced in our industry cause that’s hard to come by,” he said.

The opportunity could come with a relocation package.

“We would work with someone who’s been displaced to help find them suitable housing here in Modesto or Stockton or Manteca,” he said.

Company chief operating officer, Dave Leach sees it as a great opportunity to find qualified workers from Paradise who no longer have a place to work.

“There’s no industry. It’s not that there’s no business, their business is gone but also their customers, the places that would normally buy from them are gone as well,” he said.

It’s also a chance to put the company’s values into practice.

“We try to live by a set of values and one of those is giving back to the community, do the right thing, things kind that. This fits all those,” he said.

“If somebody was interested in moving to this area, we’d love to have them,” Mort said.

If you’d like to apply you can call the company at 209-548-7000 or visit their website at https://www.donsmobileglass.com