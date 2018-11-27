Daily List: 3 Ways to Stay Focused When You Work From Home

https://www.fastcompany.com/90258605/how-to-manage-your-biggest-distractions-when-working-from-home

Clarksburg Christmas Lights

http://californiachristmaslights.com/

Garth: Live at Notre Dame

Sunday, Dec. 2

7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Only on CBS13

2018 Sacred Heart Holiday Home Tour

Friday, November 30th, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, December 1st, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, December 2nd, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Please be sure to also visit our Café, Boutique and Champagne Bar located at Sacred Heart Parish School, 856 39th Street. Cafe & Boutique hours run concurrently with the Tour’s hours.

Victoria Tanforan

Pacific Design Group

pdginteriors.com

Rebecca Ward

Rebecca Ward Design

rwarddesign.com

WWW.SACREDHEARTHOMETOUR.COM

Ruck March For Mom

https://www.crowdrise.com/o/en/campaign/rucking-the-california-international-marathon-cim-in-honor-of-ruth-tolleORhttps://www.stevenatolle.com/cim

AVOID HOLIDAY WEIGHT GAIN:

Load up your plate with protein and veggies

Drink wisely

Use the “fork” trick

BYOF: Bring Your Own Food

Two area Life Time locations: Life Time Folsom and Life Time Roseville http://www.lifetime.life

For information on Commitment Day, check out http://www.CommitmentDay.com

Holiday Home Tour & Champagne Brunch

Sunday, December 2

Champagne Brunch 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Home Tour 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Winery, Raffle & Boutique 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Purchase Tickets Online: https://www.omeganulodi.org/holiday-home-tour.html

Beignets

6620 Coyle Ave. #130

Carmichael

916.745.2961

Kerrie Kelly Design Lab

http://www.KerrieKelly.com

916.919.3023