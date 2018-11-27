It’s Giving Tuesday, show us your Charitable side! Donation pile? Volunteering? Giving back?

Email pictures to GoodDay@KMAXTV.com

Daily List: 3 Things To Do, To Get Your Home Ready For The Holidays

http://mentalfloss.com/article/562284/7-smart-ways-prepare-your-home-holidays

Planning for Retirement

Bangerter Financial

http://www.bangerterfinancial.com/

Holiday Feast!

November 30 @ 8:00PM

December 1 @ 8:00PM

December 2 @ 3:00PM

December 4 @ 8:00PM

First United Methodist Church

2100 J St, Sacramento

Tickets Online or (877) 283-1567

Holiday Feast! Tickets:

http://bit.ly/2PS2mne

https://sacgaymenschorus.org/

https://www.facebook.com/SacGayMensChorus/

To donate to Crocker Riverside Annual Fund: http://www.crockerriverside.org

or on Facebook: Crocker Riverside PTO

The Children’s Receiving Home: http://www.crhkids.org

Crocker Riverside will be taking donations for the Children’s Receiving Home 8:30A-9A & 2:30P-3:30P Giving Tuesday Novemebr 27th, 2018

Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar

California Wildfire Relief Today

100% of profits will be donated to the American Red Cross!!

***Two Area Locations***

300 Palladio Pkwy., Folsom

238 Gibson Dr., Roseville

https://www.lazydogrestaurants.com/

High School ESports

https://aspirepublicschools.org/

Ashton & Price Attorneys at Law

916-786-7787