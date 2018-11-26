SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A long-time Sacramento Walmart employee died on Sunday after he was reportedly assaulted before arriving to work.

Soon after the 54-year old arrived at work, he collapsed. His co-workers reportedly found him unresponsive at the back area of the store. He was dead when he arrived at the hospital, according to a statement from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

An initial examination determined that he may have been assaulted. Deputies went back to the store and interviewed the man’s co-workers. One man said the man said he had been assaulted at 4 a.m., before he arrived at work.

Deputies say it is unclear if the assault and the death are related, but they are investigating the incident as a suspicious death.

The man’s identity has not been released.