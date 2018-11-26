A Bear Walks Into A CHP Office In TruckeeNo punch line here! A bear had no trouble opening a door as it strolled into a California Highway Patrol office in a Truckee.

Listeria Outbreak Prompts Recall Of Vietnamese Pork RollsA multistate outbreak of listeria has been traced to a Houston manufacturer's Vietnamese ready-to-eat pork products, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced this week.

'Bus Driver From Heaven' Rescued Children From Camp FireKevin McKay drove the school bus along gridlocked, dark roads as pockets of fire burned all around. Nearly two dozen elementary school children were on board with him.

Fatal Shooting At Howe Avenue Apartment ComplexThe victim was a 27-year-old male who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Estranged Spouse Of Golden State Killer Suspect Releases StatementThe estranged spouse of Golden State Killer suspect Joseph DeAngelo released a statement Friday morning on the case.

What Makes The Camp Fire The Worst?The so-called Camp Fire in Northern California in many ways has become the worst wildfire the history of a state whose topography and climate have long made it ripe for devastating blazes.

Rain Helps Firefighters Gain 90% Containment Of Camp FireFire officials say rain is helping the fight against the deadliest blaze in California in the past century.