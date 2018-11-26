A Bear Walks Into A CHP Office In TruckeeNo punch line here! A bear had no trouble opening a door as it strolled into a California Highway Patrol office in a Truckee.

Two People Killed In Separate Crashes Overnight In Sacramento CountyPolice are investigating two deadly crashes that happened in Sacramento County on Thursday and today .

Listeria Outbreak Prompts Recall Of Vietnamese Pork RollsA multistate outbreak of listeria has been traced to a Houston manufacturer's Vietnamese ready-to-eat pork products, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced this week.

GPS Tells Woman To Drive On Railroad TracksA woman followed her GPS which took her onto railroad tracks instead of a road.

Camp Fire Evacuees Look To Restock and Restart on Black FridayMacy's and other retailers offered evacuees extra special discounts for Camp Fire evacuees.

Up-And-Coming Teenage Sacramento Rapper Arrested For Armed RobberyPolice say the teen used a gun to steal three pounds of marijuana after responding to an online pot advertisement.

Rain Helps Firefighters Gain 90% Containment Of Camp FireFire officials say rain is helping the fight against the deadliest blaze in California in the past century.

What Makes The Camp Fire The Worst?The so-called Camp Fire in Northern California in many ways has become the worst wildfire the history of a state whose topography and climate have long made it ripe for devastating blazes.

Sheriff's Deputy Killed While Pursuing DUI Suspect In Stanislaus CountyA sheriff's deputy was killed in a crash overnight while pursuing a suspected DUI driver.

Camp Fire In Butte County Finally ContainedA massive wildfire that killed dozens of people and destroyed thousands of homes in Northern California has been fully contained after burning for more than two weeks, authorities said Sunday.