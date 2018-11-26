Menu
GM To Slash Up To 14,000 Jobs In North America
General Motors will lay off up to 14,000 factory and white-collar workers in North America and put five plants up for possible closure as it restructures to cut costs and focus more on autonomous and electric vehicles.
Man Arrested In Connection With October Murder In Sacramento County
A 21-year-old man is under arrest on murder charges related to an October death in Sacramento County.
Sheriff's Deputy Killed While Pursuing DUI Suspect In Stanislaus County
A sheriff's deputy was killed in a crash overnight while pursuing a suspected DUI driver.
Detectives Investigating Violent Weekend In Modesto Area
It was a busy 24 hours for Modesto area law enforcement now investigating three homicides. One man was fatally stabbed, another shot to death and a resident discovered human remains.
November 26, 2018 at 9:33 am
(Photo credit FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)