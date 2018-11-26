SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Good news for prospective college students affected by the Camp Fire or other fires across the state — California State University announced Monday that they are extending their priority Fall 2019 application period to Dec. 15.

CSU said the decision to extend the deadline is due to the wildfires that devastated the state and affected many prospective students, their families, and communities across California.

Previously, the university announced accommodations for applications affected by the wildfires, but Monday they decided to extend the application window for all applicants.

The application window opened on Oct. 1 for the 23 CSU campuses.

