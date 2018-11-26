SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — ‘Tis the season for decking the halls, but if you plan to buy a Christmas tree this year, you can expect to pay a bit more than previous years. Christmas tree prices are climbing nationwide, including in the Sacramento region, due to an out-of-state shortage.

It’s not even December yet, but those in the Christmas spirit are ready to decorate. This year though, it’s slim pickings for a certain kind of Christmas tree. Noble Firs are in high demand but short supply.

“It’s the only kind we’ll get every year,” said Britney Greiner.

Winters resident Benjamin Button said, “My wife loves them so I love ’em.”

Ted Seifert is co-owner of Silveyville Christmas Tree and Pumpkin Farm in Dixon.

“Millions of trees were not planted back in 2011,’12,’13,” Seifert said.

He says the tree shortage is trickling in from Oregon where growers stopped planting firs during the recession.

“So probably for the next two, three, four years prices may continue to go up little by little,” said Seifert.

Last year, Seifert says the cost jumped 20 percent and this year another 15 percent. His farm is trying to absorb most of it, but folks can expect to pay about $7 more this year for a tall Noble Fir.

“I mean it’s kind of not good for us,” said David Slobodenko

Slobodenko runs a church-sponsored Christmas tree stand in West Sacramento and says customers are noticing the difference.

“People are used to our prices and they came and they want to buy a tree at the same price, so they came and always complaining,” said Slobodenko.

Seifert also says a shortage of trees has cut smaller vendors out of the business altogether, which means fewer people are now selling them.

A Christmas tree shortage may be burdening budgets, but many are not willing to break tradition.

“I noticed it’s a little bit more for the bigger ones, but we want the bigger one,” said Greiner.

Seifert says many farmers in Oregon did start to replant noble firs a few years ago, so in about five years or there should be more to go around.