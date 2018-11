Listeria Outbreak Prompts Recall Of Vietnamese Pork RollsA multistate outbreak of listeria has been traced to a Houston manufacturer's Vietnamese ready-to-eat pork products, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced this week.

Guy Fieri, Jose Andres Cook 7,000 Pounds Of Turkey For Crews Working The Camp FireGuy Fieri is spending his Thanksgiving Day cooking 7,000 pounds of turkey for firefighters and first responders working at the Camp Fire in Butte County.

With Help From Rain, Camp Fire 95% ContainedOfficials in California say rain has helped nearly extinguish the nation's deadliest wildfire in the past century.

Man Suspected Of Money Laundering After $400,000 Found In Washing MachineThe term "money laundering" was never more appropriate than this week, when Dutch police found around $400,000 stuffed inside the drum of a washing machine.

Disney Shares First Look At Live-Action ‘The Lion King’ In New Teaser TrailerSimba is back in the first trailer for Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of the animated classic ‘The Lion King’, and so is a familiar voice.

Camp Fire Evacuees Look To Restock and Restart on Black FridayMacy's and other retailers offered evacuees extra special discounts for Camp Fire evacuees.

What Makes The Camp Fire The Worst?The so-called Camp Fire in Northern California in many ways has become the worst wildfire the history of a state whose topography and climate have long made it ripe for devastating blazes.

Run To Feed The Hungry Sees Slight Drop In Participants; Poor Air Quality BlamedFor the first time since 2014, Sacramento Food Bank & Family Service's Run to Feed the Hungry saw fewer participants than it had the previous year.

8 Best Places To Find Christmas Trees In Sacramento