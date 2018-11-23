SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — If you were planning to travel through the mountains today, you might want to delay your trip. Heavy snowfall has led to chain controls and multiple crashes on Interstate 80, causing significant delays.

Chain controls are in effect for eastbound lanes at Kingvale.

A statement on the Caltrans website provides more information what controls mean: “Chains or traction devices are required on all vehicles except four wheel/ all wheel drive vehicles with snow-tread tires on all four wheels. (Four wheel/all wheel drive vehicles must carry traction devices in chain control areas).”

Be prepared for winter driving conditions in the mountains. Have what you need to succeed! More tips and information are available here- https://t.co/geHhGyOab5 pic.twitter.com/3YT642Dxpe — Caltrans HQ (@CaltransHQ) November 23, 2018

The national weather service also issued a ‘Winter Weather Advisory’ Friday afternoon, advising that heavy snow will produce slick roads, chain controls, and travel delays.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through midnight for elevations in the Sierra above 7000 ft. Periods of heavy snow could produce snow covered & slick roads, chain controls, & travel delays. If you can, wait until tomorrow to travel over the mountain! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/4irRdu5agO — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) November 24, 2018

The agency advised travelers to wait if possible until Saturday to travel over the mountain.