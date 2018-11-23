SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – For the first time since 2014, Sacramento Food Bank & Family Service’s Run to Feed the Hungry saw fewer participants than it had the previous year.
The total number of participants in Thursday’s run was 27,169, which was 2,435 fewer runners than ran in 2017.
Race organizers attribute the decline to recent poor air quality last week, which is typically when the event receives a large numbers registrations.
The list below shows how many people participated in each year’s event, dating back to 1999.
2018: 27,169
2017: 29,604
2016: 29,002
2015: 28,664
2014: 27,768
2013: 28,554
2012: 27,976
2011: 26,825
2010: 25,739
2009: 28,364
2008: 28,292
2007: 23,011
2006: 19,659
2005: 18,016
2004: 5,448
2003: 14,006
2002: 12,506
2001: 10,401
2000: 9,112
1999: 7,365