SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – For the first time since 2014, Sacramento Food Bank & Family Service’s Run to Feed the Hungry saw fewer participants than it had the previous year.

The total number of participants in Thursday’s run was 27,169, which was 2,435 fewer runners than ran in 2017.

Race organizers attribute the decline to recent poor air quality last week, which is typically when the event receives a large numbers registrations.

The list below shows how many people participated in each year’s event, dating back to 1999.

2018: 27,169

2017: 29,604

2016: 29,002

2015: 28,664

2014: 27,768

2013: 28,554

2012: 27,976

2011: 26,825

2010: 25,739

2009: 28,364

2008: 28,292

2007: 23,011

2006: 19,659

2005: 18,016

2004: 5,448

2003: 14,006

2002: 12,506

2001: 10,401

2000: 9,112

1999: 7,365