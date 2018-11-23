Menu
Rain Halts Work For Some Searchers After Camp Fire For Fear Of Falling Trees
High winds and heavy rains are temporarily halting the work of some teams searching for remains in the aftermath of a deadly Northern California wildfire.
What Makes A California Wildfire The Worst?
The so-called Camp Fire in Northern California in many ways has become the worst wildfire the history of a state whose topography and climate have long made it ripe for devastating blazes.
Diocese Of Oakland Delays Releasing Names Of Accused Priests
A Northern California diocese that had pledged to release the names of priests credibly accused of sex abuse says it needs more time.
Run To Feed The Hungry Sees Slight Drop In Participants; Poor Air Quality Blamed
For the first time since 2014, Sacramento Food Bank & Family Service's Run to Feed the Hungry saw fewer participants than it had the previous year.
New Government Report Reveals Staggering Economic And Health Toll Of Climate Change
November 23, 2018 at 1:33 pm
Climate Change
environment
The hole in the Earth\'s ozone layer is expected to fully heal within 50 years, climate change experts predict in a new UN report..