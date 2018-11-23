Two People Killed In Separate Crashes Overnight In Sacramento CountyPolice are investigating two deadly crashes that happened in Sacramento County on Thursday and today .

With Help From Rain, Camp Fire Nearly ExtinguishedOfficials in California say rain has helped nearly extinguish the nation's deadliest wildfire in the past century.

Rain Helps Firefighters Gain 90% Containment Of Camp FireFire officials say rain is helping the fight against the deadliest blaze in California in the past century.

Death Toll From Camp Fire Grows To 84, Over 500 Still MissingAuthorities say there has been one more fatality in the Camp wildfire, bringing the death toll from it to 84.

Disney Shares First Look At Live-Action ‘The Lion King’ In New Teaser TrailerSimba is back in the first trailer for Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of the animated classic ‘The Lion King’, and so is a familiar voice.

Facebook Under Fire For Posts About Auctioning Child BrideFacebook has come under fire after posts discussing the sale of a child bride were made and shared on its site.

8 Best Places To Find Christmas Trees In Sacramento

Air Quality In Sacramento Returns To Good For NowSacramento's Air Quality is considered "Good" for the first time since the Camp Fire began two weeks ago; however, Sacramento Region Spare the Air warns that the extended AQI (Air Quality Index) could return to "Moderate" again by this weekend.

Man Suspected Of Money Laundering After $400,000 Found In Washing MachineThe term "money laundering" was never more appropriate than this week, when Dutch police found around $400,000 stuffed inside the drum of a washing machine.

Rain Causing Issues For Camp Fire Search TeamsRain is hampering teams searching for remains of people in rubble left by the devastating fire that destroyed Paradise.