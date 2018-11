Sacramento Sheriff Buys Turkey For Young Family's Thanksgiving DinnerA Sacramento Sheriff's deputy went above and beyond Wednesday to help a family he met while patrolling in Rancho Cordova.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Serves Breakfast To Camp Fire First RespondersArnold Schwarzenegger is lifting the spirits of firefighters and Camp Fire victims.

Modesto Middle Schooler Hailed As Hero For Saving Toddler From Being Hit By CarThe incident happened last week near Modesto High School as Castro was riding his bike to boxing practice with a friend.

Firefighter Goes To Great Heights To Surprise Patient At ShrinersA firefighter went to great heights to lift the spirits of a patient at a local children's hospital this week.

Women Find Men With Facial Hair More Attractive, Study Finds"No Shave November" may be coming to an end, but a new study argues that facial hair should be a year-round look.

It's Wild Turkey Mating Season: What To Do If You're AttackedWhat would you do if you came face-to-face with one or more menacing turkeys?

High School Students Inventing Firefighting Tool Of The FutureIt could be the firefighting tool of the future and it's the work of some Bay Area high school students.

Tuesday's Show Info (11/20/18)

WARNING: Don’t Plug Space Heaters Into Power StripsWith colder weather upon us, a lot of us are pulling out their space heaters to heat their home. But they can be dangerous if used improperly.

PARADISE LOST: Cal Fire Says Camp Fire Has Wiped Out California TownCal Fire says the town of Paradise has been wiped out by the Camp Fire. While crews are still evaluating the damage, they estimate more than 1,000 buildings were damaged in the fire.