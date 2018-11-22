Arnold Schwarzenegger Serves Breakfast To Camp Fire First RespondersArnold Schwarzenegger is lifting the spirits of firefighters and Camp Fire victims.

Sacramento Sheriff Buys Turkey For Young Family's Thanksgiving DinnerA Sacramento Sheriff's deputy went above and beyond Wednesday to help a family he met while patrolling in Rancho Cordova.

Call Kurtis Investigates: Grandma's Photos Vanish From The CloudA Roseville grandma is devastated, saying Verizon erased precious pictures of her family which she stored on the cloud.

Police: Suspects Pay For Puppy With Counterfeit Money, Steal Owner's WalletCitrus Heights police said two suspects went to a victims house over the weekend to buy a puppy but walked away with the victim's wallet.

Modesto Middle Schooler Hailed As Hero For Saving Toddler From Being Hit By CarThe incident happened last week near Modesto High School as Castro was riding his bike to boxing practice with a friend.

Sacramento Locals Rejoice The Much-Needed Rain, Fight Through Holiday TrafficThe first rain of the season slowed traffic on one of the busiest travel days of the year.

Thanksgiving and Black Friday Shopping HoursAll area malls have special hours for Black Friday, November 23, and most plan to open Thanksgiving evening in order to satisfy the needs of shoppers looking for a deal.

It's Wild Turkey Mating Season: What To Do If You're AttackedWhat would you do if you came face-to-face with one or more menacing turkeys?

Sacramento Breweries Create New IPA For Camp Fire Relief FundSurvivors of the Camp Fire are still in need, as many of them have been left with nothing. Now several companies around the country are brewing up a solution: they’ll get to work on a new IPA and give the proceeds to those in need.

Firefighter Goes To Great Heights To Surprise Patient At ShrinersA firefighter went to great heights to lift the spirits of a patient at a local children's hospital this week.