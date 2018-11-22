Menu
Contact Us
Station Info
5a.m. club
5 AM Club
News
Rain Helps Firefighters Gain 90% Containment Of Camp Fire
Fire officials say rain is helping the fight against the deadliest blaze in California in the past century.
FDA: Romaine Lettuce Tainted With E. Coli May Have Originated In CA
The FDA is looking at California as a potential source of romaine lettuce tainted with a potentially deadly strain E. coli.
Sacramento Locals Rejoice The Much-Needed Rain, Fight Through Holiday Traffic
The first rain of the season slowed traffic on one of the busiest travel days of the year.
WWII, Korean War Veteran Celebrates Her 100th Birthday
Canet was crowned and sashed for her 100th birthday at a surprise celebration lunch, but if you ask her, she'll laugh and say it's just another day.
Video
SEGMENTS
SHOW INFO
BIOS
5AM CLUB
More
More Links
Contests
Daily Photo Solicit
News
Sac State FB On CW31
Station Info
Contact Us
Station Info
Rain Helps Firefighters Gain 90% Containment Of Camp Fire
Fire officials say rain is helping the fight against the deadliest blaze in California in the past century.
FDA: Romaine Lettuce Tainted With E. Coli May Have Originated In CA
The FDA is looking at California as a potential source of romaine lettuce tainted with a potentially deadly strain E. coli.
Sacramento Locals Rejoice The Much-Needed Rain, Fight Through Holiday Traffic
The first rain of the season slowed traffic on one of the busiest travel days of the year.
WWII, Korean War Veteran Celebrates Her 100th Birthday
Canet was crowned and sashed for her 100th birthday at a surprise celebration lunch, but if you ask her, she'll laugh and say it's just another day.
KMAX LIVE
On Air
FDA: Romaine Lettuce Tainted With E. Coli May Have Originated In CA
November 22, 2018 at 9:59 am
Filed Under:
California
,
E. Coli
,
FDA