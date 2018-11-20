WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police say no one was hurt after an officer-involved shooting in West Sacramento Tuesday morning.

West Sacramento police say a vehicle was reported stolen around 6 a.m. Officers soon spotted the vehicle along the 200 block of 2nd Street. It was there that an officer-involved shooting took place, police say, but it’s unclear at this point who fired and what led up to the shooting.

The suspect then led officers on a chase that eventually ended near Williams and 8th streets, where the suspect got out and ran.

Officers eventually blocked off an area near Douglas Street and Lighthouse Drive. The suspect was soon taken into custody without incident.

No one was hurt in the incident, police say. The name of the suspect has not been released.

West Sacramento police say the incident is still under investigation.