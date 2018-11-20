Daily List: 3 Unexpected Things Worth Buying on Black Friday (and Cyber Monday)

http://mentalfloss.com/article/562287/6-unexpected-things-worth-buying-black-friday-and-cyber-monday

The Great Turkey Smoke Out

1067 Hillcrest Ave., Yuba City 95991

Q19 Apartments

19th and Q St.

(877) 232-2572

https://www.q19midtown.com/

Indian Rock Tree Farm

3800 N Canyon Rd,

Camino, CA

530.622.4087

Arbor Vintage

Auburn Christmas Arts & Crafts Faire

November 24 & 25: 10am-5pm

Arborvintage.com

Nerds on Call

4315 Marconi Ave.

Sacramento

800-919-NERD

http://www.callnerds.com

5 Tips To Navigate The Holidays

(when you’re not in the mood to celebrate)

1. Shut Out The Noise

2. Try To Honor Some Positive Memories

3. Be Gentle With Yourself

4. Don’t Isolate Yourself

5. Lift Up Someone Else

https://smartchic.me/

Aunty’s Grooming

3221 Yosemite Ave in Lathrop

(209) 858-9040

http://www.auntysgrooming.com/

Poppy and Oak

Northern California gifting

100% sourced from Northern California makers and farms

https://www.poppyandoak.com/

Thanksgiving Dinner

Mountain Mike’s Pizza

1120 N Main St. in Manteca