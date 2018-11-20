CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — Citrus Heights police said two suspects went to a victims house over the weekend to purchase a puppy but walked away with the victim’s wallet, leaving counterfeit money as payment for the dog.

According to police, the victims allowed the suspects into their home when one suspect distracted the victim while the other stile the victim’s wallet. The suspects then reportedly paid for the puppy with counterfeit money.

Immediately after the transaction, police said the suspects began using the victim’s stolen credit cards.

Police identified the suspects as Deviaun Dozier and Nicole Setzer of Citrus Heights.

When police went to the suspect’s residence, they recovered the puppy and the victim’s stolen property.

Dozier was arrested for burglary, conspiracy, theft, and violation of parole. Setzer was arrested for burglary, conspiracy, theft, and outstanding warrants.

The police department warned the public to be cautious about letting strangers into their homes and recommended meeting people in public places when buying or selling items.