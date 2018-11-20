OLD SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Craft brew fans have yet another place in Sacramento to have a beer and hang out, now seven days a week.

Hoppy’s Railyard Kitchen & Hopgarden at the Old Sacramento Waterfront opened Tuesday. The new location is a community taphouse from Hoppy Brewing Company.

The new location was formerly occupied by Ten22 and DISTRICT, located at 1022 2nd Street.

Hoppy’s will be open for brunch, lunch, dinner, and more. Their hours include:

Brunch – Saturday & Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lunch – Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dinner – Sunday through Wednesday from 5 to 9 p.m. & Thursday to Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m.

Hoppy Hour – Monday through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. (and all day on Monday from 11 a.m. until midnight)

Late night Hoppy Hour – Sunday through Wednesday from 9 p.m. to midnight & on Thursday through Saturdays from 10 p.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information about the new location, brews, and menu items, check out the Hoppy website.