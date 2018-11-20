SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Earlier this month, Flickr announced it would allow members to only store 1,000 photos on its site, unless that member paid a yearly subscription fee. The fee would be $50.

In the past, Flickr members could store up to a terabyte for free. According to CNET, only about 3% of Flickr’s 100 million users have more than 1,000 photos.

To soften the blow Flickr is offering members 30% off to upgrade to a pro account; however, longtime users will no longer have access to Flickr’s pro rates.

Come January, Flickr will not allow free account users to upload photos. The next month it will start deleting photos for those who have more than 1,000 pictures stored on the site.

Tuesday at 10pm, one grandmother lost all of her photos she thought were safely stored in the cloud. How trustworthy is the cloud? Call Kurtis Investigates.