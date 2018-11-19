CHICO (CBS13) – Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. is partnering up with dozens of breweries to produce “Resilience Butte County Proud IPA” and will donate 100% of sales to the Camp Fire Relief Fund.
The Chico-based brewery sent an invitation letter to breweries nationwide asking them to participate in a collaboration brew day on November 27. Sierra Nevada is working with malt and hop suppliers to donate the raw ingredients to all participating breweries. Any brewery agreeing to produce Resilience will also be asked to donate 100% of their sales to the Camp Fire Relief Fund.
Sierra Nevada plans to release more than 2,000 BBLs of packaged and draught Resilience in taprooms across the country.
As of Monday, November 19, these are the participating breweries:
Altamont Beer Works – Livermore
Alvarado Street Brewery – Monterey
Artifex Brewing Company – San Clemente
Aston Abbey Brewing Company – Aston, PA
Barrow Brewing Company – Salado, TX
Boxcar brew works – DuBois, PA
Claimstake Brewing – Rancho Cordova
Columbus Brewing Co – Columbus, OH
Cooperage Brewing Company – Santa Rosa
Down the Road Beer Co – Everett, MA
Dunbar Brewing – Santa Margarita
Ecliptic brewing – Portland, OR
Federation Brewing – Oakland
Fieldwork Brewing Company – Sacramento
Flesk Brewing – Barrington, IL
Fullsteam Brewery – Durham, NC
G4 Kegs
Hunters Point Brewery/Speakeasy Ales & Lagers – San Francisco
Mill Whistle Brewing – Beaufort, NC
Oakland United Beerworks – Oakland
Opposition Brewing Company – Medford, OR
Paradise Creek Brewery – Pullman, WA
Plow Brewing Company – Santa Rosa
Prison City Pub & Brewery – Auburn, NY
Russian River Brewing Company – Santa Rosa
Saltwater Brewery – Delray Beach, FL
Santa Cruz Mountain Brewing – Santa Cruz
Saucy Brew Works – Cleveland, OH
Shadow Puppet Brewing Company – Livermore
Sonoma Springs Brewing Company – Sonoma
St. Boniface Craft Brewing Co. – Ephrata, PA
Tenaya Creek Brewery – Las Vegas, NV
Top Rung Brewing Company – Lacey, WA
Track 7 Brewing Co. – Sacramento
Twelve String Brewing Co – Spokane Valley, WA
Wallenpaupack Brewing Company – Hawley, PA
Zed’s Beer – Marlton, NJ
Malt Suppliers
BSG
Country Malts
Great Western
Malteurop
Rahr
Hop Suppliers
CLS
Crosby
Haas
Steiner
YCH