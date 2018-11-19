SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A change in weather is expected later this week, but for now smoky air is still expected across the region.

With air quality still poor, many schools (those that haven’t already closed for Thanksgiving break) have decided to close again.

Below is a list of schools closed as of Monday, Nov. 19:

Chico State closed through Nov. 23. Los Rios Community College District (all campuses) closed through Thanksgiving break. Classes expected to resume Nov. 26. Sacramento State closed through Thanksgiving break. San Joaquin Delta College (Stockton and Monutain House campuses) closed on Monday. Sierra College (Roseville and Rocklin campuses) closed Monday. Nevada County campus still open on Monday, but kinesiology and PE classes are canceled. Tahoe-Truckee campus also still open. Solano Community College (all campuses) closed through Thanksgiving holiday effective 12:30 p.m. Monday. Stanislaus State (Turlock and Stockton campuses) closed through Nov. 25. UC Davis closed through Thanksgiving break. Classes expected to resume Nov. 26. University of the Pacific (Sacramento, San Francisco, Stockton campuses) closed Nov. 19 and 20. Decision on Wednesday opening will be made on Tuesday. Woodland Community College closed through Thanksgiving break. Classes expected to resume Nov. 24. Yuba College (Yuba, Sutter County Center and Beale AFB Outreach Services) closed through Thanksgiving break.

While classes are canceled for many students, each school has different instructions for support staff. Please check with the school for more information.