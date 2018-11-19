SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A firefighter went to great heights to lift the spirits of a patient at a local children’s hospital this week.

With the help of the Northern California Shriners Hospitals for Children, retired fireman Oscar Barrera arranged a special visit.

Barrera heard the young patient, who had been in the ICU for many weeks, likes firefighters, so he geared up and climbed to the fourth-floor window for a special surprise.

The firefighter said the visit provided a “feel good” moment that stays with firefighters and bolsters them when they are responding to emergencies in the field.