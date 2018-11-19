WASHINGTON (KDKA) – Nearly 100,000 pounds of raw ground beef are being recalled because the products may be contaminated with E. coli.

According to the USDA, the problem was discovered on Nov. 15 when a sample tested positive for E. coli.

Swift Beef Co. was the sole supplier of the beef and a recall was issued.

The following affected beef products were produced on Oct. 24:

2,000 lb. – bulk pallets of Swift Ground Beef 81/19 (81 percent lean) Fine Grind Combo bearing product code 42982 .

. 8-10 lb. – plastic wrapped chubs of “blue ribbon BEEF” Ground Beef 81/19 (81 percent lean) Coarse Grind bearing product code 42410 .

. 8-10 lb. – plastic wrapped chubs of “blue ribbon BEEF” Ground Beef 93/07 (93 percent lean) Coarse Grind bearing product code 42413 .

. 8-10 lb. – plastic wrapped chubs of “blue ribbon BEEF” Ground Beef 85/15 (85 percent lean) Coarse Grind bearing product code 42415 .

. 8-10 lb. – plastic wrapped chubs of “blue ribbon BEEF” Ground Beef 73/27 (73 percent lean) Coarse Grind bearing product code 42510 .

. Click here to see the affected labels.

There have been no confirmed reports of anyone being sickened by the affected products.

E. coli is a potentially deadly bacterium, which can cause dehydration, diarrhea and abdominal cramps. However, most people recover within a week.