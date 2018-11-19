SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The annual Dine Downtown event in Sacramento will run January 11-21, 2019.

The 14th annual event includes more than 30 participating restaurants, each offering a 3-course prix fixe meal for $35. The restaurants haven’t posted menus yet but are expected to in December.

One dollar from every meal will go to social services and food literacy programs in Sacramento.

Since Dine Downtown started in 2005, restaurants have generated $5 million in sales and served more than 11,000 meals.

2019 Participating Restaurants

The Firehouse Restaurant

Rio City Café

Frank Fat’s

Dawson’s Steakhouse

Joe’s Crab Shack

Fat City Bar & Café

Biba Restaurant

Foundation Restaurant & Bar

The Melting Pot

Empress Tavern

Skool Japanese Gastropub

Iron Horse Tavern

Cafeteria 15L

Firestone Public House

The Pilothouse Restaurant at the Delta King

Hook & Ladder Manufacturing Co.

The Porch Restaurant & Bar

Camden Spit & Larder

Tiger

Mayahuel Tequila Museo

La Cosecha

The Diplomat Steakhouse

Ella Dining Room & Bar

Tower Bridge Bistro

Il Fornaio Sacramento

Brasserie Capitale

Aioli Bodega Española

The Red Rabbit Kitchen & Bar

Kasbah Lounge

Tapa the World