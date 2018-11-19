BUTTE COUNTY (CBS13) – Two men have been arrested after authorities said they burglarized a Cal Fire station during the Camp Fire.

According to Cal Fire and the Butte County Fire Department, Concow residents Robert DePalma and William Erlbacher were arrested recently after the pair allegedly burglarized the station.

Exactly where the burglary happened has not been disclosed.

DePalma and Erlbacher are facing five felony charges from vehicle theft to looting during an emergency.

Both men are being held on $250,000 bail each, authorities say.