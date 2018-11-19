Filed Under:Christmas Tree Lightings
A christmas ball on a christmas treen behind christmas lights

Happy holidays! With the holiday season upon us, here is a list of tree lightings and holiday festivities from around Northern California. Don’t see your town’s tree lighting on this list? Please email in the information to web@cbs13.com.

While you’re planning your holiday activities, don’t forget to tune in starting Dec. 7 for the 12 Daves of Christmas. On the 12 weekdays leading up to Christmas day, Dave Bender will be checking out local neighborhoods’ best light displays.

Nov. 21 

  • Old Sacramento Tree Lighting Ceremony
    Old Sacramento Waterfront District
    6 p.m.

Nov. 23

  • Copperopolis Christmas Tree Lighting
    Copperopolis Town Square 100 Town Square Road, Copperopolis
    All day
  • Grass Valley Cornish Christmas
    Downtown Grass Valley on Mill Street and Main Street
    6 p.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Jackson Christmas Delights
    Main Street, Jackson
    6 p.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Placerville Festival of Lights
    376 Main Street, Placerville, CA 95667
    5:30 p.m.
  • Sonora Christmas Parade
    Downtown Sonora, 94 N. Washington Street, Sonora
    6 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Nov. 24 

  • Angels Camp Gold Country Christmas Lighted Parade & Wine Hop
    Historic Downtown Angels Camp. South Main Street, Angels Camp, CA 95222
    4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
    (wine hop is $10 per person)
  • Riverbank 50th Annual Christmas Parade & Craft Fair
    6702 3rd Street Riverbank, CA 95367
    12 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Tree Lighting is at 7:30 p.m.
  • Vacaville Merriment on Main 
    Downtown Vacaville
    4:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Vallejo Christmas Tree Lighting
    Children’s Wonderland 360 Glenn St, Vallejo, CA 94590
    5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Nov. 25 

  • Cordova Community Christmas Tree Lighting
    Village Green Park, 3141 Bridgeway Drive
    4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. (Tree lighting at 7)

Nov. 29 

  • Davis 37th Annual Candlelight Parade and Holiday Tree Lighting
    Downtown Davis
    5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Ripon Christmas Tree Lighting
    Veterans Park
    6 p.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Roseville Christmas Tree Lighting
    Downtown Vernon Street Town Square
    6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Nov. 30

  • Folsom Christmas Tree Lighting
    905 Leidesdorff St, Folsom, CA 95630
    6 p.m. – 9p.m.
  • Manteca Christmas in the Park
    Library Park
    5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Truckee Tree Lighting
    Downtown Truckee
    4 p.m. – 6 p.m.
  • West Sacramento Winter Wonderland
    Civic Center 1110 West Capitol Ave West Sacramento CA, 95691
    6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Dec. 1 

  • Amador City Calico Christmas Open House
    Amador City
    10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Cameron Park 2nd Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony
    Christa McAuliffe Park, 2400 Merrychase Dr., Cameron Park
    4 p.m.
  • Ceres Christmas Festival and Grand Opening of Christmas Tree Lane
    Smyrna Park, Ceres CA
    5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
    (activities are $1 per child, per activity)
  • El Dorado Hills Christmas Tree Lighting
    El Dorado Hills Town Center
    4 p.m. – 8p.m.
  • Fair Oaks Holiday Tree Lighting and Festival of Trees
    Plaza Park 7003 Park Drive, Fair Oaks, CA 95628
    3 p.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Lathrop Christmas Tree Lighting
    Lathrop Community Center
    6 p.m.
  • Lodi 27th Annual Festival of Trees
    11793 N Micke Grove Road Lodi, California
    10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Loomis Tree Lighting
    4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Loyalton Christmas Tree Lighting
    Loyalton Christmas Tree
    5 p.m.
  • Marysville Christmas Parade
    Historic Downtown Marysville
    5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Modesto Celebration of Lights Downtown Extravaganza
    Tenth Street Plaza, 1010 Tenth Street, Modesto
    5:30 p.m.
  • Oakdale’s 10th Annual Old Fashion Downtown Christmas
    Downtown Oakdale
    4 p.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Rocklin Tree Lighting
    Quarry Park
  • Stockton Tree Lighting Ceremony
    Weber Point Events Center: 221 N. Center Street
    4 p.m.
  • Tracy Holiday Parade & Tree Lighting
    10th Street & Central Avenue Tracy, CA
    6 p.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Winters Tractor Parade and Tree Lighting
    Main Stree Winters
    7:30 p.m.

Dec. 6 

  • Arden-Arcade Holiday in the Park
    Arden Park
    6 p.m.

Dec. 7 

  • Benicia Holiday Tree Lighting, Carolers, and Open House
    First Street, Benicia
    6 p.m.
  • Live Oak Small Town Holiday Celebration
    Historic Downtown Broadway Street
    5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Murphy’s Open House And Parade
    Historic Downtown Murphys
    5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Portola Light Parade and Tree Lighting
    Downtown Portola
    5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Turlock Christmas Parade
    Historic Main Street Turlock, beginning at the canal
    6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Twain Harte Christmas Parade
    Downtown Twain Harte
  • Wheatland Tree Lighting and Street Fair
    400 Front Street, Wheatland, California 95692, California
    5 p.m.

Dec. 8 

  • Colfax Winterfest & Tree Lighting
    Downtown Colfax: 99 Railroad Street, Colfax, CA
    12 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Third Annual Rio Linda/Elverta Christmas Light Parade
    Historic Downtown Rio Linda
    6 p.m.
  • Woodland Holiday Parade
    10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Yuba City Christmas Stroll
    Downtown Plumas Street
    2 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Dec. 9 

  • Greenville Festival of Trees
    Indian Valley Community Center, 209 Crescent Street
    6 p.m.
  • Nevada City Victorian Christmas
    Nevada City
    1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Dec. 10 

  • Chester Community Tree Lighting
    Chester Library
    5:30 p.m.
  • Quincy Main Street Sparkle
    County Courthouse, Main Street Quincy
    5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Dec. 15 

  • Sutter Creek Parade of Lights
    Historic Sutter Main Street
    6 p.m.