The Sacramento Harvest Festival
Today and tomorrow, open 10am
Cal Expo
Info 925-392-7300
http://www.harvestfestival.com/

Rebounderz
Opening Friday Nov. 16
2401 Butano Drive
Sacramento
(916) 836-3001
https://www.rebounderz.com/location/sacramento/

Campfire Fire Victim Benefit concert: “Stomp The Fire”
Today noon to 7 pm
The Stag Bar
506 Main St. in Woodland

Jim-Denny’s
816 12th St.
Sacramento
Fire Victim Thanksgiving Dinner
November 21 @ 3pm
(Proof required)
(916) 443-9655

Mountain Mandarin Festival
1273 High St.., Auburn
Saturday, Nov. 17th (9am – 5pm)
Sunday, Nov. 18th (10am – 4pm)
General admission $8.00
Seniors $5.00
Kids under 12 free
Parking $6.00
http://www.mandarinfestival.com/
https://www.facebook.com/MandarinFestival/

10th Anniversary Party
Boxing Donkey
300 Lincoln St, Roseville, California 95678
Saturday, November 17th (1pm-4pm)
https://www.facebook.com/events/2162632700660389/
http://www.theboxingdonkey.com/

Health Families Fair & Turkey Giveaway
Luther Burbank High School
3500 Florin Road, Sacramento, CA
Saturday, November 17th (8am-12pm)
https://www.facebook.com/events/247889762745834/

Blanket Drive
Andrew Carnegie Middle School
5820 Illinois Ave, Orangevale, CA 95662
Saturday & Sunday (9am-4pm)

Camp Fire Donation
https://www.facebook.com/events/1927537347331969/

Sea HVAC, Plumbing and Electrical
3620 Cincinnati Ave Unit A, Rocklin
(916) 783-2256
http://www.seahvac.com/goodday

Libier Reynolds
Libier.com
Instagram @LibierReynolds

What’s In Season – Food Boards
http://parkersplate.com/

Moss Hair Salon + Spa
4067 Cavitt Stallman Rd in Granite Bay
(916) 918-8018
http://www.mosshairca.com/

Gung Fu Company
Giving away merchandise
Tonight 6:30

Creamy’s By Cayla Jordan
Roseville Galleria, Downtown Ice Skating Rink, and 11th and R St.
http://caylajordan.com

Alternative Thanksgiving Meals
https://jillhough.com/

