Air Quality In Sacramento Reaches 'Hazardous' LevelsSmoke from the Camp Fire continues to pose a health threat in the Sacramento area. As of 12 p.m. Friday, the air quality reading, or Air Quality Index (AQI) reading in downtown Sacramento, specifically along T Street, was 337, or "hazardous."

Jennie-O Recalling Ground Turkey In Salmonella OutbreakJennie-O Turkey recalled packages of ground turkey in a salmonella outbreak, and regulators say additional products from other companies could be named as their investigation continues.

Don't Forget Your Mask: Drifting Smoke Causing Health Concerns in SacramentoIt’s been a week since the Camp Fire began and drifting smoke is bringing health concerns to the valley. Medical professionals say continued exposure to the smoke can be dangerous.

Officials Warn Generic Masks Can Do More Harm Than Good In Protecting LungsWhile Sacramento Health County officials urge people to stay away from generic masks, If you are near the fire, the mask may be necessary.

When Will The Air Quality Improve In Sacramento?Thick smoke from the Camp Fire is forcing people, especially the elderly, young, and those with respiratory problems, inside their homes, prompting health warnings and school closures across the Sacramento region.

2018 Mandarin Festival Happening Despite Air Quality ConcernsThe Mountain Mandarin Festival will go on, as scheduled, despite Air Quality concerns.

Thousands Of Students Left Without School After Devastating Camp FireOn Wednesday state and local educators gathered to come up with a plan on how students and staff will move forward.

PG&E Unlikely To Go Bankrupt Because Of WildfiresShares of California electric company PG&E soared Friday on new hopes that the company won't have to go bankrupt if it is found to be liable for the massive Camp Fire.

Amazon Releases New December Movies And TV ShowsA number of new movies and TV shows will come to Amazon Prime in December.

Driver Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries In Early Morning Elk Grove CrashA driver suffered life-threatening injuries after an early morning crash in Elk Grove on Thursday.