SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Smoke from the Camp Fire continues to pose a health threat in the Sacramento area. As of 12:56 p.m. Friday, the air quality reading, or Air Quality Index (AQI) reading in downtown Sacramento, specifically along T Street, was 337, or “very unhealthy”

The highest reading of the day, 370, was taken at 7 a.m. and was considered “hazardous.”

According to SpareTheAir.com, Sacramento Metropolitan Air Quality Management District’s air-quality page, hazardous means “the entire population is more likely to experience serious health effects and should avoid all outdoor physical activity, remain indoors and keep activity levels low.”

In Arden Arcade/Del Paso Manor area, AQI was measuring at 215, with that location’s highest reading of the day of 336.

All schools districts, including Sac State and UC Davis, canceled Friday classes.

The Camp Fire began just over a week ago in Butte County, has burned over 142,000 acres, and is 45 percent contained. The fire has killed 63 people, with as many as 600 still missing.