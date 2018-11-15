Show us your upcycle: Email pictures to Goodday@kmaxtv.com

Daily List: 3 Foods Everyone Either Loves, or Hates

https://www.rd.com/food/fun/foods-everyone-loves-or-hates/

Friends of Folsom

http://www.FriendsOfFolsom.com

Like Us On Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FriendsOfFolsom

Follow Us On Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/friendsoffolsom/

Benning Design Construction

http://www.benningdc.com

916.448.8120

Recycling IQ

Sacramento County – What Can Be Recycled, and What Can’t

http://www.wmr.saccounty.net/Documents/2018%20Curbside%20Collection%20Services%20Brochure.pdf

Where To Recycle Plastic Bags & Films

https://www.plasticfilmrecycling.org/recycling-bags-and-wraps/find-drop-off-location/

Sacramento City Recycling Info

https://www.instagram.com/sacrecycle/?hl=en

Where to Take Unused Medications for Disposal

https://dontrushtoflush.org/locations/

Nerds on Call

4315 Marconi Ave.

Sacramento

800-919-NERD

http://www.callnerds.com

Rebounderz

Opening Friday Nov. 16

2401 Butano Drive

Sacramento

(916) 836-3001

https://www.rebounderz.com/location/sacramento/

Nerds on Call

4315 Marconi Ave.

Sacramento

800-919-NERD

http://www.callnerds.com

Celebration Party Rentals & Events by Rebecca

http://www.standardpartyrentals.com

Sacramento SPCA

Adoptions Wed – Sun: 11am – 6pm

6201 Florin-Perkins Road

Sacramento

916.383.7387

http://www.sspca.org

Vintage Deluxe Trailers

https://www.vintagedeluxetrailershop.com/

Rivercats New Logo

For more information about the River Cats, visit http://www.rivercats.com

Drag Queens on Ice

Tonight

6 to 9 p.m.

Open to all ages

(All proceeds from the suggested $15 skate admission price will benefit CGNIE (Court of the Great Northwest Imperial Empire), NorCal AIDS Cycle and Front Street Animal Clinic.)

COLORS: FASHION, DINNER & WINE

Cultural Exchange of America

2420 N Street, Suite 180

Sacramento

TOMORROW

5PM-10PM

$25

BRAZILIAN CENTER SACRAMENTO

http://www.braziliancentersac.org/

https://m.facebook.com/cristina.ribeiro.9275/posts/10161015315850510